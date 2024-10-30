Railways ramps up services to handle festive rush for Diwali, Chhath Puja

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) With the festive season underway, Indian Railways has taken extensive measures to manage the surge in passenger traffic for Diwali and Chhath Puja.

These celebrations, which span over two weeks, attract massive crowds, posing challenges for transportation networks across the country. In response, Indian Railways has arranged 7,000 special train trips, including 164 trains running on Wednesday alone, according to officials.

To accommodate travellers, Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, highlighted improvements at New Delhi Railway Station, where over 3,500 special train trips have been scheduled.

Enhanced facilities, including expanded holding areas, increased ticketing and food options, and strict security measures, are now in place.

"Platform tickets have been restricted to minimise crowding while CCTV cameras and RPF personnel monitor security. We've also created separate entry gates for reserved and unreserved passengers," Upadhyay told IANS.

Drawing from the experience of prior years, Northern Railway has significantly upgraded its arrangements, expanding holding areas by 50 per cent.

"Previously, 1,081 special train trips were arranged; now, over 3,200 trips have been announced, with more in the pipeline. We're ready to operate additional trains as needed, to meet demand," he added.

Passengers have expressed appreciation for the enhanced facilities. A traveller at New Delhi Railway Station remarked, "The arrangements are impressive, with new carpeting, fans, and dedicated security personnel. Routes have been adjusted to ensure smooth access."

Kaushik Mitra, CPRO of Eastern Railways, reported similar measures, stating, "Eastern Railway is running 50 special trains for Chhath and Diwali alone. Coordinated efforts by our commercial and RPF staff ensure safe, comfortable travel. Daily services with general coaches are operating from Asansol to Patna, allowing even unreserved passengers to travel with ease."

At Kolkata Railway Station, a passenger noted improved conditions, saying, "Facilities have been upgraded, especially for general-class passengers. Cleanliness and security are excellent, with RPF staff actively checking for safety."

In Varanasi, Additional Divisional Railway Manager Lalji Chaudhary mentioned that 35 special trains were running within Lucknow division, with around 12 passing through Varanasi for Diwali and Chhath.

"Our team is closely monitoring crowd control with CCTV cameras and a strong security presence, ensuring smooth operations," Chaudhary said.

The Railway Police in Kannauj remain vigilant, conducting thorough baggage checks and advising travellers against carrying fireworks, while helpline numbers are available for assistance.

Passengers from various cities, including Raipur and Bhopal, expressed satisfaction with the improvements in facilities.

A traveller from Raipur stated, "Festival travel is much smoother this year with enhanced facilities. Cleanliness, timely trains, and added amenities have transformed the experience."

Another passenger at Bhopal Railway Station commended the changes saying, "Security and cleanliness are noticeably better. Restrooms are maintained, and trains are more punctual."

With nationwide preparations in place, Indian Railways aims to ensure a safe, efficient, and pleasant journey for millions of passengers celebrating Diwali and Chhath Puja.

