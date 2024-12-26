Railways completes trial run on J&K's cable-stayed Anji Khad Bridge

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Indian Railways has successfully carried out a trial run of a tower wagon on the Anji Khad Bridge, the country's first cable-stayed rail bridge, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

The achievement is a major step forward in enhancing railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, with services expected to commence in January 2025.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video of the trial run on the social media platform X, highlighting the progress of the crucial project.

"The trial run on the Anji Khad Bridge, a key component of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project, has been successfully completed," according to the Ministry of Railways.

Completed last month, the Anji Khad Bridge is an engineering marvel featuring a single pylon that rises 331 metres above the riverbed. It is supported by 48 cables on its lateral and central spans and stretches 473.25 metres in total length. The viaduct measures 120 metres, while the central embankment spans 94.25 metres.

This is the second-highest railway bridge in India after the Chenab Bridge, which is the highest in the world at a record 359 metres above the riverbed. Both bridges are part of the ambitious USBRL project aimed at increasing connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir.

The USBRL project stretches across 272 kilometres, of which 255 kilometres have already been completed. The remaining portion between Katra and Reasi is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) is a 272 km railway project that connects Jammu and Kashmir to the rest of India. It is considered one of the most challenging railway projects in the Indian subcontinent.

The project will reduce travel time between Srinagar and Jammu from six hours to 3.5 hours. The railway projects have been constructed after overcoming natural challenges such as extreme temperatures, major earthquake zones, and inhospitable terrain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the Vande Bharat train to provide a fast link for passengers travelling between Kashmir and Delhi in January 2025.

