Rahul reiterates nationwide Caste Census call; questions Dalit, OBC representation in power structure

Patna, Feb 5 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday reiterated his demand for a nationwide caste census, arguing that Dalits, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and tribals have insufficient representation in India’s power structure across sectors like education, health, corporate, business, and judiciary.

Speaking at an event in Patna on the occasion of birth anniversary of freedom fighter Jaglal Chaudhary, Rahul Gandhi criticised the current system, stating: "Dalits have been given representation, but due to lack of actual participation in the power structure, it means nothing."

Rahul Gandhi emphasised that conducting a caste census is necessary to ensure fair representation in governance, business, and administration.

However, he criticised the Bihar government's caste survey, saying it should be conducted like Telangana’s and not in the current format being followed in the eastern state.

"The Caste Census will tell us the actual number of Dalits, backward classes, minorities, and the poor from the general category. Based on this, we will analyse their representation in the judiciary, media, institutions, and bureaucracy to uncover the reality," he said.

Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of attempting to weaken the Constitution, stating that they are strategically reducing representation rather than making direct changes. He remarked: "They (BJP-RSS) give tickets, but they don’t give real power."

Additionally, the Congress leader also pointed out "media bias", alleging that government funding through advertisements benefits large media houses, excluding Dalits and OBCs.

Rahul Gandhi said that not a single Dalit, OBC, or tribal holds a leadership position in India's top 200 companies.

"Ninety bureaucrats decide India's budget but only three are Dalits, and they handle minor roles. Out of every Rs 100 spent by the government, Dalit officers influence only Re 1, and OBC officers have a say in just Rs 6, despite forming over 50 per cent of the population. We want Dalits, Tribals, and OBCs in the leadership," he said.

He stressed that his party's goal is to ensure proportional representation of Dalits, Tribals, and OBCs in leadership roles.

"For true representation, a caste census is essential. Our fight is to ensure that Dalits, tribals, and backward classes reach leadership positions," the former Congress chief said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.