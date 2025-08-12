Is this Rahul Gandhi's commitment towards Scheduled Castes: K'taka BJP on KN Rajanna's 'ouster'

Bengaluru, Aug 12 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and raised questions over his commitment towards the Scheduled community after state Minister K.N. Rajanna was reportedly asked to resign from the cabinet.

State Cooperation Minister Rajanna, who hails from the Scheduled Tribe community, was reportedly asked to resign after he said that if there was "voter fraud" in Karnataka, the state Congress should have pointed it out much earlier.

Rajanna's remark is said to have not gone down well with the Congress leadership, after which he was reportedly asked to resign.

The BJP has also stated that it will demand a statement from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in both the Legislative Assembly and the Council over Rajanna's "ouster".

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said, "What did K.N. Rajanna, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's close associate and senior cabinet colleague, do to be sacked from the cabinet? The people are asking this question. What crime did Rajanna commit to warrant his removal? This development is not just an internal matter of the Congress party. The issue should be discussed in the session."

"The reason for throwing him out of the cabinet should be made public. Is this the commitment of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, towards the Scheduled Castes? Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bengaluru last week and made repeated allegations against the Election Commission, claiming that the BJP had come to power at the Centre through malpractices," he stated.

"Rahul Gandhi has avoided filing a complaint with the Election Commission. On the other hand, when former minister Rajanna revealed the truth, he was sacked from the cabinet, which is not right. In both Houses, we will seek an answer from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on what prompted him to seek Rajanna's resignation," he said.

"This is not just an internal matter of the Congress party. The truth must come out while the session is underway. It is the duty of the Chief Minister to inform the House about this decision. Hence, we are raising the matter in both Houses," he added.

"Does Rahul Gandhi, who carries a copy of the Constitution and travels across the country, lack the courage to face the truth?" Vijayendra said.

“The people of the state are questioning Congress leaders who give lengthy speeches on Ambedkar. Is it justifiable to take such action against Rajanna?" he stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.