Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal have more supporters in Pakistan than in India: Amit Shah

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have more supporters in Pakistan than in India.

Addressing an election rally in support of BJP candidate from South Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri at Sangam Vihar on Monday, Amit Shah came down heavily on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress, and the opposition alliance.

Referring to the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Arvind Kejriwal's official residence recently, Amit Shah said that a Chief Minister at whose home a female MP was beaten up cannot ensure the safety of women in Delhi.

Amit Shah also alleged that CM Kejriwal falsely boasts about his work worldwide, but the truth is he spends the largest part of Delhi's budget on advertisements.

The Home Minister also accused the AAP government of numerous scams during its tenure in Delhi, including those related to liquor policy, the Jal Board, fake medicines, panic buttons in DTC buses, etc.

He said the list of scams is quite long, and only the liquor scam has been investigated so far while the rest are yet to be probed.

Criticising the AAP government, Amit Shah said the Kejriwal regime consists of three Gs -- Ghotala (scams), Ghooskhori (bribery), and Ghaplebaji (swindling).

Calling Kejriwal a 'U-turn' person, Amit Shah said he has never seen a man who takes as many U-turns as the AAP supremo.

“Kejriwal used to say he would never support corrupt individuals, but today he sits with all the corrupt parties such as the Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, and RJD,” said Amit Shah.

The Home Minister also targeted the AAP-Congress alliance, saying Kejriwal used to claim that he would remove the Congress government from Delhi and imprison its leaders, but today he is sitting on Congress' lap and contesting the elections together.

Criticising the AAP chief for not resigning from the CM's post despite being sent to jail, Amit Shah said that leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav and Jayalalithaa had resigned from their chairs before going to prison.

He sarcastically added that Kejriwal is stuck to his chair with Fevicol, but this Fevicol will come off on June 4 as the BJP will win all the seven seats in Delhi.

