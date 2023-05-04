Rahul dubs govt's 'Beti Bachao' as 'hypocrisy', condemns manhandling of wrestlers

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condemned alleged mandhandling of protesting wrestlers by the Delhi Police as "shameful", and accused the BJP of never shying away from committing atrocities on the daughters of the country.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP in March this year, said, "Such behaviour with the players of the country is shameful. 'Beti Bachao' is just hypocrisy. In fact, the BJP has never shied away from committing atrocities on the daughters of the country."

He also attached a video of protesting wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, where both were seen in tears after the incident.

His remarks came hours after the protesting wrestlers alleged manhandling by the Delhi Police on Wednesday night at Jantar Mantar, where they have been staging protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, alleging molestation and sexual harassment.

Some of the Delhi Police personnel suffered injuries in the incident.

The wrestlers have been sitting in protest for the last 11 days at Jantar Mantar.

On Wednesday night, even Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda went to extend his support to the agitators but was not stopped by police.

He was later detained by the police and taken to Vasant Kunj police station.

Earlier, Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Haryana Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda had also met the wrestlers.

Even Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra had met the protesting wrestlers.

On Wednesday afternoon, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief P.T. Usha had gone to meet the protesting wrestlers at the protest site, days after dubbing the agitation as "indiscipline".

After P.T. Usha, a former Olympian, left the protest site without talking to the media gathered there, wrestler Bajrang Punia said she has assured help to the players and also clarified that her words were misinterpreted.

