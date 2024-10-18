Raftaar and Ikka join as judges for ‘MTV Hustle 4’

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Popular rap reality show ‘MTV Hustle’ is coming back with its exciting new season.

Royal Enfield Hunter ‘MTV Hustle 4’-judged by Raftaar and Ikka, is all set to transform the nation's hip-hop scene and elevate it to unprecedented heights. The new season promises an exhilarating mix of raw talent, fierce competition, original music, and the unstoppable spirit of hustle. This season brings an exciting twist with a double dose of talent as two new judges join the MTV Hustle.

Leading the way for the first time is the legendary duo associated with Mafia Mundeer—Raftaar and Ikka. Known for his electrifying lyrics and pivotal role in popularizing desi rap, Raftaar will team up with Ikka, whose underground rap success and versatility make him a formidable presence in the industry. Indian rappers Dee MC, Dino James, and EPR will continue to don the roles of squad bosses in this blazing battleground of words and spirit. This season will witness the squad bosses facing off against each other as they lead 16 determined contestants in a fight for the top spot. Talking about the show, Raftaar shared, “I am truly elated and excited to be a part of India’s biggest rap reality show. MTV Hustle has been a stage that brings out the truest of talent in Desi Hip-hop. This season will be a testament to the hustle, the grind, and the passion that drives it. At MTV Hustle, Hip-hop don’t stop!!” Ikka expressed his thoughts, saying, “MTV Hustle is the only show that truly recognizes India’s hidden desi hip-hop gems. Last season I got to mentor some amazing talent as a Squad Boss, but I’m super excited to debut as the Judge with Raftaar right in the middle of all the action! It’s game time!” The third season, which debuted on October 21, 2023, featured Wicked Sunny and Super Mannik as the hosts.

Badshah made his return as a judge, accompanied by EPR, Dino James, Dee MC, and Ikka serving as squad bosses. The new season will air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV and JioCinema.

