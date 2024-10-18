Karwa Chauth 2024: Date, Significance and Shubh Muhurat!

Karwa Chauth is a festival has great importance among those in India. Married women will celebrate Karwa Chauth on 20th October 2024, which is a Hindu festival of love, devotion, and self-sacrifice. On this day, the ladies are especially worshipping for the well-being and long life of their husbands.

Importance of Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is performed on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha in Kartik. The women do not eat or drink anything from sunrise till moonrise as a token of love and devotion towards their husbands. This festival is more dominantly enjoyed in North India, though it has followers in every nook and corner of the country.

Rituals and Traditions

The women start their day by worshipping Lord Shiva and his family, including Parvati, Kartikeya, and Ganesha. They pray for the prosperity and longevity of their husbands. In the evening, earthen pots, Karwa, filled with water are available in every household. The women have it placed before them, ready to offer to the moon once it can be sighted. Women, after the first sight of the moon, break their fast by sipping some water and having a sweet that their husband presents them.

Important Timings for Karwa Chauth 2024

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat: 05:47 PM to 07:03 PM

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time: 06:26 AM to 07:55 PM

Expected Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day: 07:55 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 06:46 AM on Oct 20, 2024

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 04:16 AM on Oct 21, 2024

The bond with the partner after marriage gets strengthened, and that is the period that brings families close. With the breaking of their fasting, women join their families for special meals and rejoicing. This festival reminds us of how important love, devotion, and sacrifice are in marriage. Karwa Chauth allows women to join hands and pray for the well-being of their husbands, hence celebrating the beauty of marriage and the importance of relationships.

