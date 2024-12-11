Qatar says to reopen embassy in Syria

Doha, Dec 11 (IANS) Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday its decision to reopen the country's embassy in Syria soon.

"This step aims to strengthen the close historical fraternal relations between the two countries and their peoples," a statement by the ministry quoted spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari as saying.

Al Ansari stressed that the decision reflects Qatar's unwavering support for the Syrian people in building a state founded on justice, peace, stability and prosperity.

He further highlighted that reopening the embassy "will enhance coordination with relevant authorities to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid provided by Qatar via the air bridge to the Syrian people", Xinhua news agency reported.

In July 2011, after the outbreak of the anti-government protests in Syria, Qatar recalled its ambassador to Syria and closed its embassy.

