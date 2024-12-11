Russia, Ukraine trade blame over attack on IAEA vehicle

Moscow, Dec 11 (IANS) Russia on Wednesday said Ukraine launched drone attacks on an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) vehicle, while Ukraine earlier pinned the blame on Russian forces.

One of the vehicles of an IAEA team heading to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for a planned staff rotation was severely damaged in the attacks on Tuesday, with staff members unharmed, according to the United Nations (UN) nuclear watchdog.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi condemned the attack as "absolutely unacceptable."

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday Moscow strongly condemns "the provocative and reckless actions of the Kyiv regime," which pose threats to nuclear facilities and human lives.

The ministry called on the United States, Britain and their allies to stop support for the Kiev regime and hold those responsible for the provocation accountable, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram Tuesday that "a Russian FPV drone attacked a convoy of the IAEA," adding that the deliberate attack demonstrated Moscow's disregard for international law and safety.

