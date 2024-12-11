Anurag Kashyap’s son-in-law Shane Gregoire wells up during wedding ceremony with Aaliyah

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Shane Gregoire, the husband of Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, was seen welling up at their wedding ceremony on Wednesday.

Even Anurag Kashyap’s eyes were moist when he came to meet with the paparazzi stationed outside the venue. He told them that he shed tears on the happy occasion shortly before meeting them.

As per media reports, Shane and Aaliyah, who have been dating for over four years now, tied the knot on Wednesday. The two got engaged in May last year, after which they threw an engagement bash for their loved ones in August 2023.

Actress Kalki Koechlin, who his Anurag’s second wife and has worked with him in ‘Dev.D’ and ‘That Girl In Yellow Boots’, was also seen at the wedding festivities. Anurag and Kalki tied the knot with the director in 2011. However, the two parted ways in 2015.

Kalki has said that she and Anurag have since been good friends. She has also said that the first few years after their divorce were difficult, but that they needed time apart to learn about each other's lives.

It was Anurag’s second marriage, he was earlier married to film editor Aarti Bajaj with whom he shares daughter Aaliyah Kashyap.

Earlier, actress Khushi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with the streaming movie ‘The Archies’, attended the haldi ceremony of Aaliyah.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures and videos from the haldi ceremony. In one the videos Khushi was seen applying haldi on Aaliyah. Another video shows Aaliyah sharing a kiss with her fiance.

Khushi wrote in the caption, “Haldi morning”.

The actress was seen donning a yellow coloured ethnic outfit as per the theme of the wedding festivity.

