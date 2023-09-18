Punjab to sensitise legislators on paper-less assembly

Chandigarh, Sep 18 ( IANS) The National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) conference-cum-workshop will host the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on September 21, which will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan told the media here that on the initiative of the Chief Minister a two-day workshop will be held for all MLAs on September 21 and 22, in which the lawmakers will be imparted information regarding the new online system and the project.

Sandhwan said in this conference-cum-workshop information about the entire system will be given in different sessions like online notice section and digital, online question processing and digitisation module, online house committee module, reporters module, etc.

He said from the next session the entire proceedings of the Vidhan Sabha will be hi-tech and paperless.

He said now onwards all MLAs will participate in the legislative Assembly sessions by adopting a paperless system through tablets as part of an environment-friendly initiative.

He said exchange of information regarding the Vidhan Sabha will be done through the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA). People's participation will also increase through the National e-Vidhan app and live webcasting of proceedings.

Sandhwan said the objective of the NeVA is to bring all legislatures of the country on one platform, thereby creating a massive data depository without the complexity of multiple applications.

He said the state government has completed the process of installing tablets on the tables of all MLAs, with which the proceedings of the House will now be online.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.