Pune bus rape case: Shiv Sena calls for stronger safety measures for women in public transport

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande on Monday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, presenting a list of demands to enhance women's safety in public transportation.

The move comes in response to the recent Pune bus rape case, which has sparked outrage over security lapses in the state's transport system.

A 26-year-old woman was raped inside Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus at the Swargate depot in Pune last week, leading to mass anger and outrage. After days of public outcry over the horrifying episode, the accused Dattatray Gade was arrested on Friday, after being on the run for almost a week.

Addressing the incident, Kayande called for immediate reforms to prevent such crimes in the future, stating, "After the Swargate incident, people were furious that such an act could happen inside a bus stand and in dilapidated buses."

"Regardless of the situation, our demand is clear -- every woman should be safe. CCTV cameras should be installed in all state transport buses, security guards should be stationed at every depot, and outdated buses should be phased out," she told IANS.

She emphasised the importance of surveillance in crime prevention, stating, "Installing CCTV cameras will make it easier to catch offenders with perverted mindsets. This will aid in their arrest, prosecution, and rehabilitation. All these measures are crucial for ensuring women's safety in public transport."

Kayande also commented on the molestation case involving Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse's daughter, calling it an "unfortunate" incident. However, she maintained that Maharashtra remains relatively safe for women.

"It is unfortunate that such incidents take place. The Union Minister herself was present and immediately filed a complaint, leading to swift police action. No matter who the accused are, strict action will be taken against them," she added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Shamburaj Desai condemned the molestation case, assuring that all accused would soon be apprehended.

"The Chief Minister has given strict orders to local police officers to take action. Minister Raksha Khadse's daughter is like our daughter, and any harassment against her is completely unacceptable. We strongly oppose such acts," he told IANS.

He further stated that many suspects have already been arrested, and police teams have been deployed to track down the remaining accused. "Soon, all of them will be in custody," he said.

The Jalgaon police have so far arrested three individuals and detained a minor in connection with the harassment and molestation of Minister Khadse's daughter.

The arrested suspects include Aniket Bhoyi, Kiran Mali, Anuj Patil, and one minor. Police have registered cases against seven individuals and are continuing their search for the remaining accused.

