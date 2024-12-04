Protests held in Rajasthan against atrocities on Hindus in B’desh

Jaipur, Dec 4 (IANS) Sarva Hindu Samaj on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration in Rajasthan’s Jaipur against the atrocities, looting and massacre of Hindus in Bangladesh.

A large number of women, youth and saints participated in the demonstration organised at Badi Chaupad in Jaipur. Those addressing the protest called upon the Hindu society to rise above caste discrimination and unite and raise their voice against atrocities.

"We have to be careful. If we remain divided, we will become weak, but only by staying united we can become strong," said the protesting saints.

During the demonstration, slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' kept resonating and the people present waved placards and saffron-coloured flags with the message of "Hindu unity" while demanding the safety of Bangladeshi Hindus.

Acharya Girdhar Swami criticised Mahatma Gandhi's policy of non-violence and said, "Since the massacre of Noakhali, one crore Hindus have been killed. This is the result of Gandhi's policy of non-violence. Today, the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh has come under question and we cannot even hold a bhajan evening in Ramganj Market. As long as we remain dependent on the governments, atrocities will not stop."

President of Rajput Sabha Ram Singh Chandlai said that the Bangladesh government should strictly stop the atrocities on Hindus. Raghupati Das of Akshaya Patra said that the people of the world should put pressure on Bangladesh so that the Hindu community can be protected in Bangladesh.

Mahant Vishnu Naga held the leftist and Islamic fundamentalist communities responsible for the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh and advised Hindus to remain united.

Chandraprakash Khetani of the Sindhi community expressed grief over the incidents in Bangladesh and expressed concern over the attitude of global organisations.

Sardar Jasvir Singh of the Sikh community termed the arrest of the ISKCON saint as undemocratic and said that global organisations should intervene in this matter.

Raghavendra Acharya of Galav Ashram, while talking about running a campaign worldwide for the release of ISKCON saint Chinmay Krishna, said, “We should not have the illusion that we are safe if we are in majority, we are unhappy even where we are in majority.”

MLA Gopal Sharma, while exposing the Bangladesh government, said that the face of the government may be liberal but in reality, the command is in the hands of Jamaat-e-Islamia and military rulers.

“That is why incidents of atrocities and massacres of Hindus are being seen. Bangladesh should change its attitude in time,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.