Prohibitory orders in Telangana's Moinabad after demolition of mosque

Hyderabad, July 25 (IANS) Prohibitory orders have been imposed for a week in Moinabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad given the tension after a centuries-old Qutb Shahi-era mosque was demolished, the police said.

Cyberabad police on Wednesday imposed the orders within the limits of Moinabad police station, prohibiting a gathering of five or more persons. The entry of outsiders in the area has also been prohibited.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty issued the orders under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

He said the orders would remain in place till 11 p.m. on July 30.

The Police Commissioner made it clear that persons violating the prohibitory orders would be liable for prosecution.

Tension gripped Chilkur village in Moinabad since the demolition of the mosque by real estate developers late on Monday.

The centuries-old mosque spread across four guntas was part of a 14-acre private land which was sold to a private company.

The police said as per the revenue records, it was identified as Waqf land and immediate action was initiated for the reconstruction of the mosque.

The police have booked three individuals, including a JCB driver and a realtor, for demolishing the mosque.

The case has been booked under Sections 329 (3) (criminal trespass), 324 (4 and 5) (mischief causing loss), 298 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult religion of any class), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 300 (disturbing religious assembly) r/w Section 3 (Mischief causing damage to public property) of Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

Telangana Waqf Board Chairman Azmathullah Hussaini, AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig and officials of the Minority Welfare Department visited the spot and in their presence, the foundation stone was laid for the reconstruction of the mosque.

However, some people opposed the reconstruction of the mosque. They raised slogans and threatened to demolish the mosque if it was reconstructed.

As the protest sparked tension, police deployed additional personnel in the area and beefed up security to prevent any untoward incident.

