Mahindra’s Electric SUVs Break Records with ₹8,472 Crore in First-Day Bookings

Mahindra & Mahindra has witnessed an overwhelming response from customers for its newly launched electric SUVs. The company has reported record-breaking bookings for its recently unveiled XUV.e9 and BE.6 models, with the total first-day booking value reaching an impressive ₹8,472 crore. This surge in demand highlights the growing consumer interest in sustainable and eco-friendly electric vehicles (EVs).

Industry experts believe that this strong response will further strengthen Mahindra’s position in the EV market. The initial booking data indicates that Mahindra’s electric vehicles are being widely embraced by a diverse range of customers. Among the total bookings, the XUV.e9 accounted for 56%, while the BE.6 secured 44%, reflecting a balanced preference among buyers.

According to company officials, both models feature futuristic technology, advanced specifications, and luxurious amenities, catering to a variety of customer needs. The data also suggests a significant demand for the top-end variant, Pack 3, which comes equipped with a 79 kWh battery. Notably, this variant alone constitutes 73% of total bookings, underscoring the preference for long-range electric vehicles among consumers.

Mahindra’s latest electric SUVs are set to redefine the EV landscape, offering cutting-edge technology and superior driving range, further positioning the company as a key player in the evolving electric mobility sector.