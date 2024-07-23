Priyanka Chopra back home after long outdoor shoot, relishes meal cooked by her mom

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra, who has been continuously shooting for her upcoming action-thriller 'The Bluff', is now back home and has shared a glimpse of a homemade delicacy cooked by her mother.

Priyanka, who has 91.7 million followers on Instagram, took to her Stories section and posted a picture of palak paneer and a paratha cooked by her mother, Madhu Akhouri Chopra.

The post was captioned, "When you come home to mom after a long days shoot."

Earlier, Priyanka had shared some pictures with her daughter Malti Marie and her mother while they were enjoying a cruise ride and whale watching.

The 'Krrish 3' actress captioned the post, "Whale watching made so much fun and easy..." and tagged the location as Queensland, Australia.

On the personal front, 'Miss World 2000' is married to American singer and actor Nick Jonas.

They tied the knot in December 2018. In January 2022, the couple had their first child, a girl, via surrogacy, named Malti Marie.

On the professional front, Priyanka made her acting debut with the 2002 Tamil film 'Thamizhan'. Her Bollywood debut was in 2003 with the spy thriller film 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy'.

The actress will next be seen in the American swashbuckler drama 'The Bluff', co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing. The movie also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

She last appeared in the 2023 American romantic comedy-drama 'Love Again', co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

Priyanka also narrated the wildlife documentary 'Tiger', directed by Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz, and Rob Sullivan.

The 42-year-old has 'Heads of State' in the pipeline. The action-comedy film is directed by Ilya Naishuller and also stars Idris Elba and John Cena.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.