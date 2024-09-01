President to attend golden jubilee of woman SHG, centenary of Legislative Council in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Maharashtra from Monday, during which she will participate in several political, social, and educational events across the state.

On the first day of her visit, the President will attend the golden jubilee celebration of the Shri Warana Women Co-operative Group at Warananagar in Kolhapur on September 2.

On September 3, she will attend and address the 21st convocation of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) at Pune. On the same day, she will reach Mumbai for the centenary year function of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

President Murmu will, on Wednesday, inaugurate the Buddha Vihar at Udgir in Latur district.

She will also address a gathering of beneficiaries of ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ and ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojna’ of the Maharashtra government at Udgir.

Under the ambitious Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in mid-August, eligible women beneficiaries from the age group of 21 to 65 years will get Rs 1,500 per month. Shinde has promised that the MahaYuti government will increase, in phases, the monthly financial aid to Rs 2,500 and later Rs 3,000 from the present Rs 1,500 after being voted to power in the upcoming Assembly election.

The 'Shasan Aplya Dari' initiative, launched in Maharashtra's Satara in May 2023 and then spread across the state, aims to provide benefits of government schemes and documents at one place.

