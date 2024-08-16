Premier League: Arsenal aiming for title, ambitions at all-time high, says Mikel Arteta

London, Aug 16 (IANS) Arsenal fans have been awaiting the elusive Premier League trophy, A feat they last achieved in 2004, and after spending many years meddling in mediocrity they finally look strong enough to go all the way.

After missing out in the 2023/24 season by just two points against Manchester City, Mikel Arteta has now revealed what the players asked him at the end of last season how the club is aiming to reach the highest highs of English football this season.

“On the last day [of the season], we had a gathering together with all the club players and they were coming to me and saying: ‘We are going to do it next year, we are going to be better, we want more.’ And when you see that you accept they’re the ones driving that ambition so that’s always possible,” said Arteta to reporters in the pregame press conference.

"It’s like you’re trying to climb the highest mountain. It’s the most difficult league in the world and you feel surrounded by a lot of people who have the same ambition every single day to achieve it. We’re certainly going to try," he said.

Arsenal will begin their campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday and will aim to better their performance from the previous season which saw them set the record for most points accumulated by the club in a season.

Arteta went on to claim the side is close to perfect considering the numbers they have put on and will only build on it.

“I don’t know what perfect is, but it has to be very close to the numbers we’ve seen in recent years. The demands that we put on them internally have to be much higher than anyone can put on us in any position where we feel the pressure. That’s the level that we have to hit every single day here -- if we do that then our levels will increase and everybody will benefit,” he added.

