Prateik Babbar on being a part of "Hit 3": Playing a villain is exciting

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Prateik Babbar will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu crime thriller, "Hit 3". He has been roped in as the formidable antagonist opposite Natural Star Nani.

Opening up about his experience of working in South Indian cinema, Prateik Babbar revealed, “I’ve always admired South Indian cinema for its storytelling and larger-than-life characters. Joining a franchise like Hit is a dream come true.”

In "Hit 3", Prateik Babbar takes on a complex character that promises to challenge the hero. Shedding light on his role in the movie, he stated, “Playing a villain is exciting. It’s a chance to tap into a different energy, and I couldn’t have asked for a better team to work with."

Prateik Babbar’s preparation for the character also included understanding the cultural nuances of South Indian cinema. Talking about the same, he shared, “What makes this project special is the opportunity to explore a new dimension within this industry, and I was determined to give it my all."

Penned and Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, "HIT 3" has been bankrolled by Prashanti Tipirneni under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema. Along with Prateik Babbar, and Nani, the project will see Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady.

Additionally, Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Adivi Sesh, Vishwak Sen, Brahmaji, and Maganti Srinath are also a part of the cast, along with others.

The movie is the third installment in the HIT Universe, following HIT, and "HIT: The Second Case".

In addition to "HIT 3", Prateik Babbar will also be a part of Salman Khan's "Sikandar". The AR Murugadoss’ directorial will feature Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in Key roles, along with others.

Sajid Nadiadwala has financed the drama under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

“Sikandar” is expected to reach the cinema halls on 30th March this year during Eid-al-Fitr.

