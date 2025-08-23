Prashant Kishor hits out at Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav ahead of Bihar Assembly polls

Patna, Aug 23 (IANS) Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor, on Saturday, launched a political attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav while addressing the Bihar Badlaav Sabha at Pani Tanki ground in Dulhin Bazaar of Paliganj Assembly constituency in Patna.

Kishor, who has been carrying out his "Bihar Badlaav Yatra" for the last three years, said that he has travelled across villages in Bihar and found widespread frustration among people.

Taking a direct jibe at the RJD supremo, Kishor said, "The people of Bihar should learn from Lalu Prasad Yadav as to what it means to worry about children. His son did not even pass Class 9, yet he wants to make him a king. On the other hand, lakhs of children in Bihar have passed matriculation, B.A., M.A., but still they don't get jobs."

The Jan Suraaj Chief accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using people of Bihar for votes but investing in Gujarat, saying, "People voted for PM Modi for showing 56-inch chest. But today, their own children's chest has shrunk to 15 inches, without clothes or slippers. Prime Minister Modi took Bihar's votes, built a temple, ppeople of Bihar have voted for Nitish Kumar, and he conducted a caste census, but factories are coming up in Gujarat. Bihar's youth go there to work for Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000."

Kishor made three major promises to the people of Paliganj.

"This will be the last Diwali and Chhath of Bihar's plight. After Chhath, no youth of Dulhin Bazar, Paliganj or Patna will need to migrate for jobs paying a salary of Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000. We (Jan Suraaj Party) will bring 50 lakh youth back and provide the same employment here."

"From December 2025, every man and woman above 60 years will get a monthly pension of Rs 2,000, and until government schools are improved, the government will pay the fees of children below 15 years if they study in private schools, ensuring poor children also have access to English-medium education."

Kishor urged the people of Bihar to reject traditional political leaders, saying, "This time, don't vote for those who loot you, whether it is Lalu, Nitish or PM Modi. Don't look at leaders' faces, look at your children's faces. Vote for their education and employment, and establish the rule of the people in Bihar."

