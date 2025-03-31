Prajakta Koli: I have a thing for brown eyes and dimples

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Content creator and actress Prajakta Koli revealed that there is nothing common between her husband Vrishank Khanal and the character of her debut audiobook titled “Too Good to Be True”. However, she revealed that the two have one thing similar which is dimples and brown eyes.

Asked how much of Aman she sees in her real-life partner, Prajakta told IANS: “No, no, nothing. Rishank and Aman are not the same. The only thing similar between them is that they both have brown eyes and dimples because I have a thing for brown eyes and dimples. But beyond that, personality wise, nothing.”

Did she expect her wedding to be the way it went?

“I planned everything. So I knew exactly what I had to do. So I wouldn't get any surprises. So nothing real. Thank God. Nothing really.”

However, she did get some nuggets of advice from her married friends.

“We were just told by a lot of our married friends that, you know, the bride and groom usually don't get to have so much fun at their own wedding. They get very tired. So I was expecting that. I didn't expect us to have so much fun. We had a lot of fun,” she added.

The actress added: “We have properly partied and eaten a lot of food and like we've gotten our sleep and we've chilled and we've had conversations and everything. So it was a lot of fun. And I was hoping that that would happen and it did.”

Talking about her audiobook, which was released on March 24, “Too Good to Be True” explores the dynamics of modern relationships, taking listeners on a journey brimming with relatable moments, delightful excitement, and heartwarming romance.

It tells the story of Avani, a hopeless romantic who finds comfort in the pages of her beloved romance novels, wondering if real-life love can ever live up to the tales she reads. Enters a charming, successful, and seemingly perfect man named Aman, saying all the right things and completely enchanted by her.

However, for Avani, everything feels almost too perfect, leading her to struggle with self-doubt. The story then unfolds chapters of friendship, self-discovery, and the uncertainties of love.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.