Poonch boosts dairy sector with inauguration of automatic milk collection units

Poonch, March 5 (IANS) In a significant move to further the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of doubling farmers' incomes, the District Development Deputy Commissioner of Poonch, Vikas Kundal, inaugurated two Automatic Milk Collection Units (AMCU) on Wednesday.

The units, established under the Dairy Development initiative, aim to boost the dairy sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

The inauguration took place in Tehsil Haveli, with one unit at the Khanetar Dairy Cooperative Society Kanuiyan Poonch and the other at the Sai Baba Self Help Group, Bandi Chechian Poonch. The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammad Younis, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Poonch, and Vikas Kundal, who cut the ribbon to mark the occasion.

Vikas Kundal highlighted the importance of the initiative, praising local dairy farmers and self-help groups for their dedication. He emphasised that the establishment of these units was a major step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s goal of increasing farmers' income and improving milk production, thus uplifting rural livelihoods.

Vikas Kundal added that milk, being perishable, required proper storage and quality maintenance.

"We have provided equipment and fertilisers to ensure the quality of the milk is preserved. Our aim is to store milk for longer periods, fulfilling the Prime Minister’s dream of doubling farmers' income,” he said.

Haji Barf Din, the head of the unit, expressed his gratitude for the introduction of these facilities in Poonch, a remote and border area. He explained that the automatic collection system would ensure that milk and its products remain safe for up to 48 hours.

"I want to express my gratitude to PM Modi. We've been waiting for this for a long time. However, we are facing one issue — we don't have the necessary licenses and dealerships. If we are granted these, we could bring cattle from Haryana. With these resources, we can improve our situation and work towards eradicating poverty," he concluded.

