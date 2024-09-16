Pooja Hegde finds it ‘incredible’ to groove on ‘fan favourites’ ‘Butta Bomma’, ‘Seeti Maar’

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Pooja Hegde, performed on popular tracks such as “Butta Bomma” and “Seeti Maar” at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai and said that she finds it an incredible experience performing to songs that are fan favourites.

"It's always an incredible experience performing songs that are fan favourites. Their unwavering love is what makes it all so special,” she said.

The actress added: “The energy of the audience and the vibe of the city are truly unmatched. I had an absolute blast performing, and I can't wait to come back and do it all over again."

Held at the grand Dubai World Trade Centre on September 14 and 15, SIIMA celebrates excellence in South Indian cinema.

Pooja performed on track "Butta Bomma" from “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo”, "Arabic Kuthu" from Beast, and the high-energy "Seeti Maar" from “Duvvada Jagannadham”.

On the professional front, Pooja’s next is the action thriller “Deva” alongside Shahid Kapoor, helmed by acclaimed director Rosshan Andrrews. She will also be seen in “Suriya 44”.

Ahead of going to SIIMA, the actress had expressed excitement for her upcoming performance in the 12th Edition of the event.

Pooja said: "Our job is to entertain, and the award show enables us to do that the best. It’s an incredible feeling to receive a SIIMA award, and kudos to all the deserving winners this year."

"I have a great association with SIIMA, and the love I got during my last performance at the event was incredible. I am really excited for my performance this year as well," she added.

Other than Pooja, others in the line-up included names such as Nidhhi Agerwal, Shriya Saran, Avika Gor, Shanvi Srivastava, Neha Shetty, Faria Abdullah, and Ashok Galla, among many others.

On the work front, Pooja, who was the second runner-up at the 2010 'I Am She-Miss Universe India' pageant, made her acting debut in 2012 with the Tamil film 'Mugamoodi'. Her first Telugu release came in 2014 with 'Oka Laila Kosam', which featured Naga Chaitanya.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with period action film 'Mohenjo Daro', which is written and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead and is based on the ancient Indus Valley civilization.

Pooja has appeared in Hindi movies like 'Housefull 4', 'Radhe Shyam', 'Cirkus', and most recently 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.