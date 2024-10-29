Poland asks Russian diplomats to leave by Nov 30 after closure of consulate in Poznan

Warsaw, Oct 29 (IANS) Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Pawel Wronski has announced that diplomats from the recently closed Russian consulate in Poznan must leave Poland territory by November 30.

Wronski said on Monday that Poland and Russia held "technical discussions regarding the consulate's operations in Poznan," and Russian diplomats have been notified of their obligation to exit Polish territory, Xinhua news agency reported.

Last Tuesday, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that intelligence suggests Russia is responsible for sabotage activities directed at Poland and its allies.

"Russian diplomats have been ordered to leave and are considered 'persona non grata' in Poland," Wronski said.

Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev confirmed the deadline given by Poland, adding that the Polish authorities ordered three Russian diplomats to leave the country, but the note from the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs "does not mention technical staff," Russia's Sputnik news agency quoted Andreev as saying.

