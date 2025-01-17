PM Modi shares captivating video, showcasing Vadnagar's glorious history of over 2,500 years

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a host of developmental projects, including the Archaeological Experiential Museum, in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hometown Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district, the latter also shared a video encapsulating the rich cultural past of the ancient town.

Sharing a more than six-minute video clip, PM Modi wrote, "The glorious history of Vadnagar in Gujarat is more than 2500 years old. Unique efforts have been made here to preserve and protect it."

The one-of-its-kind museum showcases Vadnagar's cultural history of more than 2,500 years.

It showcases not only the antiquity of Vadnagar but also highlights the contributions of its culture, trade, urban planning, education, and governance during various periods of its history.

Vadnagar in Mehsana district is the native village of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he grew up and received his primary education.

Home Minister Shah also inaugurated the 'Prerna complex' which will set up schools in the town to inspire youth to take inspiration from PM Modi's life journey and motivate them for similar dreams.

After inaugurating multiple projects, the Union Home Minister informed that Vadnagar is one of the oldest cities in the world, which has influenced the culture and traditions of every era with its continuity and vibrancy. He stated that Vadnagar's journey spans thousands of years and evidence suggests that it is over 2,500 years old.

Notably, Vadnagar's rich past and cultural heritage have also been echoed and reflected in a couple of recent research reports.

Last year, researchers from IIT Kharagpur, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Deccan College put on record evidence of human settlement in the city that dated back to 800 BCE. The IIT Kharagpur report also documented the deep archaeological excavation at Vadnagar, indicating the rise and fall of different kingdoms.

