Truckers' strike in Karnataka impacts goods transportation in parts of TN

Chennai, April 15 (IANS) Goods transportation between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka came to a grinding halt on Tuesday following an indefinite strike by truck operators in Karnataka.

The strike, launched at midnight on Monday, has been called to protest against the recent hike in diesel prices and demand a reduction in toll charges. It has significantly affected the movement of lorries along National Highway 948 (Dindigul- Mysuru), particularly the busy Sathyamangalam-Bannari-Dhimbam-Hasanur stretch.

This critical route, spanning 29 km through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) -- from the Bannari checkpost to the Karapallam forest checkpoint near the Karnataka border -- typically witnesses heavy lorry traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

On Tuesday, however, most lorries, except those carrying essential commodities, remained off the road. Hundreds of trucks loaded with vegetables, fruits, milk, poultry, sugarcane, coir, and other agricultural and industrial goods were parked along roadsides in Sathyamangalam and its surrounding areas.

Truck operators from Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, and other nearby districts -- who routinely use this corridor for trade between the two states -- refused to resume operations until the strike is withdrawn.

Checkposts at Bannari and Karapallam, usually bustling with activity, wore a deserted look, with only a few private vehicles making their way through.

A Forest Department official noted that more than 1,200 lorries typically pass through the Karapallam checkpost daily, transporting goods between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. “On Monday, lorry movement had already dropped by 50 per cent. On Tuesday, it was minimal,” the official said.

Lorry owners confirmed that vehicle loading and dispatch would resume only after the strike is officially called off.

Truckers affiliated with the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association (FKSLOA) are protesting against rising diesel prices and unresolved toll-related grievances.

The strike comes in response to the Karnataka government’s decision to raise diesel sales tax from 18.44 per cent to 21.17 per cent, starting April 1. This hike has caused diesel prices to rise by Rs 2.05 per litre, escalating operational costs for transporters

The strike is indefinite and involves approximately six lakh truckers, including drivers, agents, and truck owners. The strike has started impacting the movement of goods into Tamil Nadu, as truckers from that state are being advised to avoid entering Karnataka.

