2 AAP councillors from West Delhi join BJP ahead of Assembly polls

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Just weeks ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP welcomed two AAP councillors from West Delhi into its fold on Friday. City unit president Virendra Sachdeva described their defection as evidence of the "sinking ship" that is Arvind Kejriwal’s party.

“On February 8, a BJP government will be formed and the city will be freed from AAP-da,” Sachdeva said at a function to induct AAP councillors – Ravinder Solanki (Baprola) and Narender Girsa (Manglapuri) - into the BJP.

Taking a swipe at Kejriwal for writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Sachdeva said it would have been better if he had sent his resignation.

Responding to Kejriwal’s suggestion to the BJP to promise a higher amount than AAP’s Rs 2,100 for women, Sachdeva said, “Kejriwal should stop advising the BJP on how much financial assistance to offer to women in Delhi. He should first answer questions about failure of the AAP government to pay Rs 1,000 each to women in Punjab.”

Dismissing Kejriwal’s suggestions on lowering Delhi Metro fare for students, he said, “Kejriwal should first talk about the kickbacks he received, the corruption in Sheesh Mahal and the theft he committed.”

Referring to the joining of the AAP councillors, Sachdeva said the induction of two prominent public representatives from West Delhi would further strengthen the BJP and make sure that the AAP-da is shown the door by voters when the election result is declared on February 8.

“The two councillors have earned a name for themselves through public service. They will add to our efforts to bring a double-engine government in Delhi and make a ‘Viksit Delhi’,” he said.

West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat welcomed the two founding members of the AAP who joined the BJP.

She said the two AAP councillors were frustrated by the diminished development fund that was being provided by the AAP-ruled MCD.

“It is not that these two leaders are changing flank without a reason, it is Arvind Kejriwal who has changed and not kept his promise to them and their electors,” she said.

She said today each councillor is getting just Rs 15 lakh per annum for development works which is very insignificant. “The electors are questioning them about the stalled progress in their wards,” she said.

