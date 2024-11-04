PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Darbhanga AIIMS on Nov 13

Patna, Nov 4 (IANS) Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Darbhanga on November 13 to lay the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Darbhanga.

Speaking at a gathering during a Samman Samaroh in Patna, Choudhary mentioned that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also expected to attend the event.

Highlighting the challenges faced by North Bihar, particularly flooding, the Deputy CM emphasised that PM Modi is committed to addressing these regional issues.

“The weakness of North Bihar is flood water and hence Prime Minister Modi is working to address this issue. He may come to Darbhanga to lay down the foundation stone for Darbhanga AIIMS on November 13. Preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit are currently underway to ensure a smooth event,” Choudhary said.

Bihar government has taken a significant step towards establishing a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Darbhanga by officially transferring 150.13 acres of land at the Ekmi-Shobhan bypass to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This land transfer, completed in the second week of August this year, marks a major milestone in the project, which aims to bring advanced healthcare facilities to North Bihar, a region with high demand for improved medical infrastructure.

The Union Ministry approved the AIIMS Darbhanga project on July 25, following a site assessment by a technical team in March.

The team’s report confirmed the suitability of the Ekmi-Shobhan bypass location for the AIIMS campus.

In addition to the land transfer, the Union Health Ministry has outlined several infrastructure requirements for the project, including a permanent electricity connection of 20 MVA from two alternate sources, four-lane road connectivity to ensure ease of access and potable water supply of 1.5 million litres per day (MLD) to meet the facility's needs.

Bihar’s only AIIMS is located in Patna, but there has been a strong push for additional AIIMS in North Bihar to meet the healthcare demands of the region.

The establishment of AIIMS Darbhanga is expected to enhance access to high-quality medical care, reduce dependency on distant facilities, and address the healthcare needs of North Bihar’s population.

