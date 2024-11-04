IRGC commander, pilot killed in aircraft crash in Iran

Tehran, Nov 4 (IANS) An ultralight aircraft of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) crashed on Monday in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, killing a senior commander and the pilot, the IRGC's Ground Force said.

The gyroplane went down during a military operation in Sirkan, Saravan County, according to a statement from the IRGC's Quds Base, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the IRGC's official news outlet Sepah News.

The victims were identified as Hamid Mazandarani, commander of the IRGC's Neinava Brigade from northeastern Golestan province, and pilot Hamed Jandaqi.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that the crash occurred amid an ongoing IRGC Ground Force drill, "Martyrs of Security," which began in the province on November 1.

