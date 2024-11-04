Our culture & heritage is available in books: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Nov 4 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday inaugurated the third Panchkula Book Fair being organised at Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula, near here.

He also inaugurated Sardar Patel libraries built in Arunai village in Kurukshetra district, Bara village in Karnal district and Madana Kalan village in Jhajjar district through video conferencing. He also went around the Book Fair and released several books.

“Our culture and heritage are available in books. The darkness of life can be dispelled only with the light of knowledge. The purpose of this book fair is also to enhance our knowledge,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the Prime Minister has said that “where there is darkness, it is not forbidden to light a lamp. If we read even one book today, that one book will light a lamp.”

Saini said the book fair features thousands of books in various languages.

“Observing the large crowd gathered,” he underlined the significance of books in “our lives”.

“Anyone with an interest in a particular subject can find valuable knowledge in the wide selection available at this fair,” he added.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Mata Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, is revered in schools and libraries. He emphasised that by learning under the guidance of teachers and studying in libraries, “we acquire in-depth knowledge of various subjects”.

He said the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) has established over 25 libraries in the past three years through its CSR initiatives.

“Today, we inaugurated three more libraries, which serve as an inspiration for other departments,” he said.

Saini said the BJP government has committed to providing 2 lakh jobs for the youth. He emphasised the importance of libraries for preparing for recruitment and competitive examinations.

District-level libraries are already operational at district headquarters, and the government is now upgrading digital libraries in colleges and schools.

“The government is also opening libraries in villages, equipped with computer facilities,” he said.

“Online resources and e-books are being made available, allowing youth to access information about their subjects online.”

He said for the past 10 years, the youth in the state have been securing jobs without the need for bribes or recommendations.

“Now, instead of seeking recommendations, the youth are preparing for their future by utilising library resources,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.