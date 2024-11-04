Indian women’s hockey team arrives in Bihar for Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Rajgir, Nov 4 (IANS) The Indian women’s hockey Team has arrived in Gaya, marking the start of the first international hockey tournament hosted in the state.

The Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 will take place from November 11 to 20, featuring defending champions India alongside Paris Olympics silver medallists China, as well as Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand, all set against the mesmerising backdrop of the historic town of Rajgir.

Led by captain Salima Tete and vice-captain Navneet Kaur, India will commence their campaign against Malaysia on November 11, followed by a match against Korea on November 12. After a day of rest, India will face Thailand on November 14. On November 16, India will challenge Paris Olympics silver medallists China and conclude the pool stage with a match against Japan on November 17.

“We have been training rigorously at SAI Bengaluru for the Asian Champions Trophy. In previous matches, we faced challenges in the final third of the pitch, so we have focused significantly on improving in that area. We will take it match by match and aim to perform well in each one; every team poses a different challenge, and we won’t take any opponent lightly. This is the first time we’re playing international hockey in Bihar, and we hope to inspire all the girls in the region with our performances. We’ve prepared well, and we’re confident our hard work will show on the turf,” captain Salima Tete shared upon her arrival.

India must secure a top-four finish among the six teams to advance to the semi-finals on November 19. The winners will then progress to the final, scheduled for November 20. This tournament marks the Indian women’s team’s first Asian competition under chief coach Harendra Singh, who took charge earlier this year.

“For the first time, international matches will be held in Bihar at the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy. I would like to thank the Bihar government, Hockey India, and all hockey fans for helping bring international matches to the state. Each team will come with the goal of winning the trophy, and we have spent the last five months preparing with the Asian Champions Trophy in mind. We identified areas for improvement, such as combinations and decision-making in the shooting circle, and have worked on them. I am confident that hockey fans will witness a new side of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team this time, and they won’t be disappointed,” added Harendra Singh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.