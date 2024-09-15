PM Modi in Jharkhand: Inaugurates projects worth Rs 21,000 crore, flags off 6 Vande Bharat trains

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually flagged off six Vande Bharat trains from Jharkhand's Tatanagar due to bad weather preventing his physical presence at the location.

The flagging-off ceremony and other events were conducted via video conferencing.

The newly launched Vande Bharat trains will operate on the routes of Berhampur-Tata, Rourkela-Howrah, Deoghar-Banaras, Howrah-Gaya, and Howrah-Bhagalpur, aimed at enhancing connectivity in the region.

PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects in Jharkhand worth Rs 21,000 crore.

"Today is an auspicious day as there is enthusiasm for the Karam festival in Jharkhand. Today, when I reached the airport, one sister welcomed me with this 'Jawa'. During this festival, sisters wish for the well-being of their brothers," h

Highlighting the Centre's commitment to Jharkhand's progress, he said, "Jharkhand has received the blessing of development today with six new Vande Bharat trains, railway projects worth over Rs 650 crore, and housing for thousands of people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana."

In his address, the Prime Minister reflected on the state's past, noting that Jharkhand had been left behind in terms of modern infrastructure and facilities. He emphasised that the current focus is on uplifting the poor, tribal communities, Dalits, backward classes, women, farmers, and youth.

PM Modi also noted the economic and cultural benefits the new rail connectivity would bring to the eastern region.

"The rail connectivity in this region will boost the economy, and businessmen and students will benefit significantly, promoting both economic and cultural activities," he said.

Among the new projects inaugurated were the Madhupur bypass line and the Hariyali Bagh Town Coaching Depot.

PM Modi also highlighted that Rs 700 crore has been allocated to Jharkhand's rail infrastructure, which is 16 times more than the budget allocation of a decade ago.

The Prime Minister lauded the achievements of the PM Awas Yojana and announced the launch of PM Jan Man Yojana, specifically designed to support the tribal communities.

He reaffirmed the government's goal of creating a Viksit Bharat and urged the people of Jharkhand to work together to achieve this vision.

PM Modi apologised to the public for his inability to attend the event in person due to adverse weather conditions but reiterated his unwavering commitment to the state's development.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.