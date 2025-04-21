SC extends interim protection from arrest to ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday extended, till May 21, its earlier order directing that no coercive action be taken against sacked Maharashtra cadre probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who allegedly submitted false OBC and PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) certificates and fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limits provided for the civil services examination by faking her identity.

A bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and S.C. Sharma directed Khedkar to appear before the Delhi Police on May 2 for interrogation, cautioning her of drastic consequences if she does not cooperate with the ongoing probe.

In an earlier hearing, the Justice Nagarathna-led Bench decided to adjourn the proceedings after Khedkar’s counsel submitted that the reply to the counter affidavit filed by the Delhi Police was filed but did not come on record.

Deferring the proceedings till April 21, the apex court asked its registry to verify the status of the rejoinder affidavit filed on Khedkar’s behalf and, in the meantime, ordered extension of the interim relief. Before this, the top court questioned the Delhi Police over the slow pace of the investigation in the matter.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, who appeared on behalf of the Delhi Police, had submitted that Khedkar’s custodial interrogation was necessary to probe the "larger scam" and find out the names of the middlemen involved.

"We want to investigate whether this (Puja Khedkar’s) is an isolated case or there is a larger number of cases," he said.

At this, the apex court remarked that the Delhi Police could widen the scope of the investigation but questioned the need for Khedkar’s custodial interrogation. "You must track up this investigation steadfastly," it told the Delhi Police as it had asked Puja Khedkar to continue her cooperation in the ongoing investigation.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing on Puja Khedkar’s behalf, submitted that she is "willing and available" to attend the probe launched by the Delhi Police.

On January 15, the apex court asked the Delhi Police and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to file their replies to Khedkar’s anticipatory bail plea as it passed an ad interim protection from arrest in her favour.

Previously, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Khedkar’s pre-arrest bail petition and vacated its earlier order shielding her from arrest. In its judgment delivered on December 15, 2024, a Bench of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh opined that, prima facie, a strong case was made out against Khedkar, adding that custodial interrogation of a person accused of an offence of such nature is required to unearth the facts.

The bench, on November 28, 2024, reserved its decision on her anticipatory bail plea after hearing both sides. It was then clarified that till the judgment is delivered, the interim relief granted earlier on August 12, shielding Khedkar from arrest, will continue.

Before this, a trial court here had turned down her anticipatory bail plea and asked the investigating agency to find out if anyone from inside the UPSC had helped Khedkar. Widening the scope of the probe, Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala asked Delhi Police to investigate if other people recommended by the UPSC have availed quota benefits without entitlement.

The Centre, on September 7, 2024, sacked Khedkar from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) with immediate effect, a month after the UPSC cancelled her selection in government service.

Khedkar has been found guilty of faking and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits. After cancelling her selection, the UPSC also barred her for life from taking the entrance exam after finding her guilty of faking her identity to take the exam multiple times.

