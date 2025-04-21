Resorting to baseless allegations on caste census report serves no purpose: K’taka HM slams Oppn

Bengaluru, April 21 (IANS) Responding to criticism and opposition by the BJP and JD(S) over the caste census report, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Monday that resorting to baseless allegations serves no purpose.

Speaking to reporters, HM Parameshwara said, “The Opposition criticises everything. We keep telling them that making unnecessary allegations is pointless. Still, they continue to target the caste census report.”

When asked about Opposition Leader R. Ashoka’s allegation that the original copy of the caste census report is missing, he responded, “How is it possible for the original copy of the caste census to go missing? The original should be with the commissionerate.”

Regarding Backward Classes Commission Chairperson Jayaprakash Hegde reportedly agreeing that the original copy is missing, the Home Minister said he was unaware of it. “The original copy should be there,” he asserted.

Answering a question on the BJP’s demand for a judicial enquiry and allegations of misuse of funds allotted for the caste census, HM Parameshwara said the matter would be taken into consideration during Cabinet discussions.

HM Parameshwara further explained, “Around 10 committees were formed earlier to ensure justice for Backward Classes. On those occasions, sample data was collected and reports were submitted. For the first time, comprehensive data has been gathered. In that context, this caste census report gains significance.”

“The aspects to be examined include the social, economic, and academic status of the people. Naturally, a caste census becomes necessary. The numbers will have to be studied. Now, there are claims of discrepancies, which must be discussed and decided upon. This process has started, as the matter has been brought before the Cabinet,” HM Parameshwara said.

He added that the Chief Minister has deferred the matter for further discussion, as many ministers have raised concerns related to their respective communities. “The government will have to make a decision based on those discussions,” he said.

“There are differences of opinion even within the BJP and JD(S), as some of their MLAs have supported the caste census. Naturally, some people support it, and some do not agree with the way it was conducted,” Parameshwara noted.

Earlier, Opposition Leader R. Ashoka had claimed that what exists now is a fake report of the caste census report.

“According to a letter written by Jayaprakash Hegde, former chairman of the Backward Classes Permanent Commission, to the government, the original copy of the caste census report is not available.”

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, he alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is releasing the caste census report without thinking about the state’s development.

“Pregnant women are dying in government hospitals, and not a single road has been constructed. In such a situation, the government is focussing on the caste census report,” he said.

