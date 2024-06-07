PM Modi hails students, faculty on improved performance of Indian universities in world ranking

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the education sector for the improved performance of Indian universities as reflected in the QS World University Rankings 2025 and said that in the new term, a boost will be given to research and innovation.

"Over the last decade, we have focused on qualitative changes in the education sector. This is reflected in the QS World University Rankings. Compliments to the students, faculty and institutions for their hard work and dedication. In this term, we want to do even more to boost research and innovation," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said this while reposting a post by the CEO and Managing Director of QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd, Nunzio Quacquarelli.

In his post on X, Quacquarelli said, “Under Narendra Modi's leadership, the last 10 years have seen continued improvement in the performance of Indian universities in QS World University Rankings. 46 institutions compared to 11 in 2015, a 318% increase in 10 years, the best amongst the G20. @PMOIndia"

The report said that over the past decade, India has increased its representation in the rankings by 318 per cent, the highest among the G20 nations. In 2015, there were only 11 institutions in the Rankings while in 2024 the number has risen to 46.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.