PM Modi greets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on his birthday

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on his 77th birthday.

"My greetings to Odisha CM Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. @Naveen_Odisha," Modi posted on X.

Patnaik responded to Modi's message by thanking him for the birthday wishes.

"Thank you Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for your warm birthday wishes," the Odisha Chief Minister posted on X.

