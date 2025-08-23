PL: Chelsea crush West Ham 5-1 in dominant derby display

London, Aug 23 (IANS) Chelsea stormed to a thumping 5-1 win over West Ham United at London Stadium, registering their first victory of the 2025/26 Premier League season and turning up the heat on former Blues boss Graham Potter.

Chelsea, who lost Cole Palmer to injury during the warm-up, showed no signs of missing their talisman. Joao Pedro, shifted into a central attacking role, was the standout performer with a goal and two assists, while Neto and Estevao impressed in a fluid front line.

The hosts made a dream start when Lucas Paqueta fired in a stunning sixth-minute strike, but Joao Pedro led a relentless Chelsea response. The Brazilian headed in an equaliser from close range before teeing up Pedro Neto for a smart finish, turning the match around inside 23 minutes.

Enzo Fernandez added a third before half-time after excellent build-up from Estevao and Liam Delap, capitalising on West Ham’s disarray.

Things went from bad to worse for the Hammers after the break, as shambolic set-piece defending allowed Chelsea to score twice more in quick succession. Moises Caicedo poked home after Mads Hermansen flapped at a corner, and Trevoh Chalobah added a fifth after Joao Pedro headed down another delivery.

West Ham, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the table with two heavy defeats and major questions surrounding their defensive organisation. The returning Potter watched his side booed off at half-time and outplayed throughout, with many fans leaving well before full-time.

With upcoming matches against Fulham and Brentford, Chelsea will hope to build on this resounding victory. For West Ham and Potter, the pressure is mounting quickly—another performance like this, and the early-season optimism may vanish entirely.

