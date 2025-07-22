Philippines braces for more rains, severe flooding

Manila, July 22 (IANS) The Philippines has been bracing for heavy rainfall as two low-pressure areas may develop into tropical depressions within the next 24 hours, the state-run weather bureau said on Tuesday.

Weather bureau PAGASA warned that the prevailing southwest monsoon will continue to bring torrential rains and thunderstorms to various areas, which would cause more flooding, landslides, and other weather-related hazards.

On Tuesday, Metro Manila and its adjoining areas remain under a "red" rainfall warning, PAGASA's highest alert level for rainfall, which indicates "serious" flooding is expected in some areas.

Due to the downpour of rain, the country's Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin ordered the suspension of work in government offices and classes at all levels on Tuesday in Metro Manila and several other provinces.

In Metro Manila, knee-deep floodwaters led commuters to wade through streets in search of rides, while motorists navigated submerged roads to return home. Government vehicles have been deployed to assist stranded individuals.

Social media has been inundated with images and footage of evacuations late Monday, showing trash floating through inundated communities.

The inclement weather has already had fatal consequences.

In a situational report issued on Tuesday morning, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that a total of 362,465 families, or 1,266,322 people, were affected nationwide by the southwest monsoon and Typhoon Wipha.

Wipha exited the Philippines on Saturday, but its aftermath and the intensified monsoon have caused floods and landslides in various regions, resulting in six deaths, five injuries, and six missing people, said the NDRRMC.

So far, more than 1,500 houses have been damaged, and 173 road sections and 11 bridges have been affected across the archipelago, Xinhua news agency reported.

Estimated agricultural losses have surpassed 54 million pesos (about $947,000), the NDRRMC said.

According to Philippine authorities, three Filipinos were dead and over 300,000 individuals had been affected by Typhoon Wipha.

