Perez makes bold claim after Champions League victory, says 'We want the 16th'

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund earned the team their record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League trophy. Following the final Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez claimed the club was already focused on the next one.

"I think that we are already focused on the next one. We want the 16th,” said Perez to the reporters post game.

Real Madrid’s journey to the 15th European accolade was as dramatic as it could be. Madrid faced a tough path to the final having had to defeat RB Leipzig, defending champions Manchester City and FC Bayern Munich on their way to glory.

It was Dani Carvajal who opened the scoring on the night after a great ball in from none other than Toni Kroos found the Spanish right-back at the near post who was able to loop the ball over Kobel.

Vinicius Jr continued his dream form this season and scored off a Bellingham assist in the 83rd minute to put the game to bed.

“Vini Jr should win Ballon d’Or. There is no doubt," said the Real Madrid President.

With Toni Kroos now having played his last game for the Los Blancos, all attention turns towards Luka Modric. The Croatian is speculated to have reached an agreement with the club for a one-year extension which was confirmed by Perez.

"I think Luka Modric will stay with us, I think he will continue for one more season," he added.

