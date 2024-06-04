Pawan Kalyan secures lead of over 70,000 votes in Andhra's Pithapuram Assembly seat

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Telugu superstar and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has secured a significant lead in the Pithapuram Assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan is leading by 70,279 votes, securing 1,34,394 votes against Vanga Geetha of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, as per the latest figures by the Election Commission of India.

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who is related to Pawan on his maternal side, congratulated the actor over his probable win in the Assembly elections.

Taking to X, Allu Arjun wrote: "Heartiest congratulations to @PawanKalyan garu... your hard work, dedication, and commitment to serving the people for years have always been heart-touching. Best wishes for your new journey to serve the people."

Pawan Kalyan founded the Jana Sena Party on March 14, 2014.

