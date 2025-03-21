Patrick Graham reveals ‘The Dupatta Killer’ addresses issues faced by women beyond marriageable age

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Patrick Graham has unveiled his much-anticipated docu-series “The Dupatta Killer,” which delves into the struggles faced by women beyond marriageable age in India.

In a recent conversation with IANS, Graham highlighted significant societal issues surrounding these women, particularly their vulnerability in a culture that often marginalizes them. He pointed out that women who are unmarried, older than the typical marriageable age, and lack formal education or skills are often left behind in society, with little to no support or opportunities.

Patrick shared, “Yes, but there were significant societal issues at play in this case, particularly around the treatment of women. In Goa and across India, there are women who have been marginalized—those who are above marriageable age, unmarried, and without much formal education or skills. These women are incredibly vulnerable, and I felt that shedding light on their plight was important. Additionally, the case raised questions about the justice system: Can someone like Mahanan Naik be rehabilitated, and should they be allowed out after serving their sentence?”

When asked about capturing the chilling reality of a serial killer story without sensationalizing it, Patrick Graham mentioned, “It was definitely a challenging process. The key to portraying something as disturbing as a serial killer's story is to stay grounded in the facts. I always strive for accuracy and aim to present the reality of the situation, no matter how grim it may be, without exploiting it for shock value.”

When asked if he believes the system has failed in similar situations, Patrick Graham acknowledged that, in many cases, the system has indeed fallen short, particularly when it comes to addressing the issues faced by marginalized women.

“I think it's important to commend the police team that worked on this case in the late 2000s. They did an excellent job, especially in securing convictions that held up in the high court. However, there was a failure in the mid-'90s when an earlier investigation didn’t thoroughly pursue Mahanan Naik. If they had, 15 lives could have been saved. Convicting a serial killer is incredibly challenging, as there’s rarely a clear motive or physical evidence, just circumstantial evidence and hesitant witnesses. But the recent police efforts were effective, and ultimately, they were able to bring him to justice,” Patrick explained.

‘Dupatta Killer’ to explore the gripping tale of Goa's most notorious serial killer

"Dupatta Killer," which delves deep into the haunting story of Mahanand Naik, Goa’s most infamous serial killer, premiered on DocuBay on March 21.

