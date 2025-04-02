Patna Traffic Police issues advisory for Chaitra Chhath celebrations

Patna, April 2 (IANS) Patna Traffic Police have issued an advisory on Wednesday to ensure smooth movement of vehicles during Chaitra Chhath Puja celebrations.

Patna administration has implemented public safety measures to facilitate smooth and safe celebrations.

Devotees will observe Kharna Puja on Wednesday evening, after which they will observe a 36-hour 'Nirjala' fast (without water).

Patna Traffic SP Aparajit Lohan said the vehicular movement on Ashok Rajpath is restricted from Kargil Chowk to Didarganj on April 3 from 12 to 7 p.m., and on Friday from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m., or until normal traffic conditions resume.

"Only vehicles carrying Chhath devotees and emergency services vehicles like ambulances will be permitted access during these times," Lohan said.

Similarly, on JP Ganga Path and Atal Path, general vehicle movement is prohibited on both lanes from Digha Golambar to Gaighat on JP Ganga Path.

On Atal Path, vehicle movement will not be allowed from Digha towards R Block. Parking on these roads is also prohibited.

Devotees' vehicles heading to JP Setu East Ghat are allowed entry at 3.30 p.m., with parking designated in the western lane of Atal Path.

Vehicles plying towards Gaighat can use the Old Bypass or New Bypass to reach Dhanki Mor and Biscoman Golambar. Parking for these vehicles is arranged near the respective ghats.

The district administration has designated 13 parking lots near the ghats for devotees' vehicles. Specific parking areas include Patlipul Ghat, Digha Ghat, Shiva Ghat and Minar Ghat (Digha).

"From these locations, devotees are expected to proceed to the ghats on foot," he said.

Lohan said that over 300 police officers, including 125 traffic personnel, are stationed at 60 strategic points to manage traffic and ensure public safety. Six cranes are also deployed to remove improperly parked vehicles.

A total of 92 ghats have been prepared for the Chhath rituals from Digha to Didarganj.

Additionally, 41 ghats and seven ponds have been readied within the Patna Municipal Corporation jurisdiction.

These sites have been equipped with safety barricades, lighting, drinking water facilities, toilets, and changing rooms. Continuous cleaning efforts are also underway.

