Patna police ask Guru Rahman to submit proof on BPSC paper leak

Patna, Dec 28 (IANS) Amid an ongoing protest by job aspirants against the Bihar Public Service Commission, the Patna police on Saturday accused prominent educationists, including private coaching expert Guru Rahman, of instigating candidates over an alleged paper leak.

A notice was issued to Patna-based Mohammad Rahman alias Guru Rahman, instructing him to appear before the Station House Officer of Gardanibagh police station with evidence supporting his claims about the alleged paper leak.

The police warned that instigating students violates the law and advised educationists to avoid inflammatory statements.

Gardanibagh SHO Sanjeev Kumar confirmed to IANS that Rahman has been called to cooperate with investigation.

“If Mohammad Rahman has any concrete evidence related to the paper leak, he must share it with the police or else he would face legal action. He has been asked to join the probe. We have asked him to cooperate in the investigation,” Kumar said.

If Rahman fails to provide evidence, it will be deemed as an attempt to tarnish the BPSC’s reputation, potentially leading to legal action against him, said a police official.

On Friday, Guru Rahman and fellow educator Faizal Khan alias Khan Sir joined the students protesting at the Gardanibagh dharna site to express solidarity.

Protestors have been demanding the cancellation of the entire examination, citing allegations of malpractice during the examination held on December 13.

In response, the BPSC on Friday firmly stated that the 70th BPSC examination will not be cancelled.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, the examination controller of BPSC, confirmed this decision, emphasising that while a few individuals are demanding the cancellation of the entire examination, the commission has received numerous emails from other candidates urging that the exam should not be cancelled.

Singh said the agitating students have not provided any proof to support their allegations, which he described as "fabricated."

A re-exam is scheduled in January for candidates whose exam got cancelled in the Patna centre. "The re-examination will take place on January 4, 2025, and candidates can download their admit cards from January 2, 2025. It will be organised at different locations," Singh said.

-- IANS

ajk/rch

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.