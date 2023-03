March 20, 2023

Ramzan 2023: Ramzan is one of the most divine months for Muslims and is considered one of the five pillars of Islam. This religious period is celebrated all over the world with devout spirituality and peace, where most of the devotees fast for 30 days, and follow the Sehri and Iftar rituals where they have their first meal at dawn i.e between 4 am and 5 am, known as Sehri, ending their fast at twilight with a ritual known as Iftaar.