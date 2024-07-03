Pakistani minister urges early conclusion of preferential trade agreement with Azerbaijan

Islamabad, July 3 (IANS) Pakistani Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has called for an early conclusion of a preferential trade agreement and bilateral transit trade agreement with Azerbaijan.

"Pakistan attaches great importance to its relationship with Azerbaijan, and we must continue to advance our cooperation in various sectors, including tourism, transport, energy security, and defence, though this requires additional efforts," Jam Kamal Khan said in his meeting with Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, reported Xinhua news agency.

He pointed out that the Chinese and Saudi investments in Pakistan are encouraging Azerbaijani investors to seize the opportunities available in Pakistan.

During the meeting, Sharifov highlighted the ease of travel between the two countries, noting that Azerbaijan received 55,000 Pakistani visitors last year due to its favorable visa policy.

Azerbaijan is the first Central Asian country to initiate direct flights to Pakistan, facilitating greater connectivity, the deputy foreign minister quoted in a statement.

