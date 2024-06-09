Over 70 foreign terrorists active in J&K, confirms GoC 15 Corps

Srinagar, June 9 (IANS) General officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based Army’s 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, on Sunday, confirmed figures given by J&K DGP R.R. Swain about the presence of foreign terrorists in the Union Terrority.

“The number of 70-80 foreign terrorists operating in J&K as given by DGP R.R.Swain is correct,” the GoC Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a felicitation ceremony of Kargil war veterans in General Bipin Rawat stadium in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

The GoC said that the security forces have now shifted their focus from local to foreign terrorists.

“All security agencies are dealing with these foreign terrorists in complete synergy,” GoC Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said.

On the killing of the longest surviving LeT commander Riyaz Dar in south Kashmir, the GoC said that every anti-militancy operation is a success.

The GoC Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said that the situation on the LoC in Kashmir is stable and also praised the Himalayan regiment of the army.

“This regiment gave a bloody nose to the enemy during the Kargil war,” the GoC said.

On the forthcoming assembly elections in J&K, Lt Gen Ghai said that the security situation in the Valley is stable and all measures have been taken to keep the situation stable during the forthcoming assembly elections.

“All measures ahead of Assembly polls to keep the security situation stable have been taken,” the GoC said.

