Over 1.73 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs operational, 317.3 crore footfall recorded: Centre

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The government on Friday informed that a total of 1,73,881 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAM) have been established and operationalised in the country till July this year.

These centres have transformed existing sub-health centres (SHC) and primary health centres (PHC) in rural and urban areas to deliver an expanded range of comprehensive primary healthcare services with a complete 12 package of services, said the Ministry of Health.

These services include preventive, promotive, curative, palliative and rehabilitative services which are universal, free, and closer to the community.

“A total number of 317.34 crore footfall has been recorded on these AAMs as of July 31,” informed Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.

According to the government data, total hypertension screenings done are 84.28 crores to date; diabetes screenings at 74.18 crores; total oral cancer screenings at 49.88 crores; breast cancer screenings are done at 22.87 crores; cervical cancer screenings at 15.13 crore; wellness sessions including yoga at 3.98 crore and teleconsultations at 26.39 crores.

The government in February 2018 announced the establishment of 1,50,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs), earlier known as Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres across the country by December 2022.

According to the government, 541 Ayurveda, 58 Unani, 17 Siddha, and 277 homoeopathy colleges or educational institutes have been established in the academic year 2023-24 in the country -- a significant rise since 2014.

There has also been an increase in the number of seats in the undergraduate (UG) Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homoeopathy courses and postgraduate (PG) courses since 2014 -- from 32,256 to 64,812 and 1,891 to 7,799, respectively.

