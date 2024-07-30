Over 10,000 acres of monsoon paddy submerged in Myanmar

Yangon, July 30 (IANS) Over 10,000 acres of monsoon paddy have been submerged in Kyonpyaw township of Myanmar's Ayeyarwady region in recent days, the state-run daily Myanma Alin reported on Tuesday.

The report said that the rise of a creek in the township and torrential rains have caused the paddy fields to be submerged, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of July 28, in Kyonpyaw township, 10,307 acres of monsoon paddy, 15 acres of tapioca fields and two acres of banana fields were flooded, with over 60 houses from three villages submerged, the report said.

Local authorities and rescue organisations have provided the affected residents with food and drinking water, it added.

Additionally, Ayeyarwady's Kangyidaunt township reported over 3,800 acres of submerged monsoon paddy.

