Over 100 kg gold confiscated at Kathmandu airport

Kathmandu, July 19 ( IANS) Airport authorities in Nepal confiscated at least 100 kg gold at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Wednesday night.



The gold was brought from Hong Kong via a Cathay Pacific flight and was registered at the Customs office as different spare parts of motorcycle, according to the Department of Revenue Investigation (DRI).

Over 100 kg gold was wrapped inside 160 pieces of brake pads, according to the police.

This is the largest amount of gold confiscated by the police in Nepal’s history, said DRI chief Navaraj Dhungana.

After Customs officers cleared the consignment as spare parts for motorcycle, Customs agents were all set to dispatch them out from its office. Once it was released from the Customs office on Wednesday, the DRI got a call in which someone tipped them off that there was gold inside the spare parts.

With the support of Nepal Police, the DRI confiscated the gold from outside the Kathmandu airport.

The police are now weighing the gold and trying to find out who imported it and who is the owner.

Earlier, in a record-breaking investigation, NepalPolice had confiscated 33 kg gold from the Kathmandu airport.

--IANS

ag/arm

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.